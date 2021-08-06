 Skip to main content
DeSantis presents $355K grant to Chipola College
DeSantis presents $355K grant to Chipola College

Funds to bolster cybersecurity training programs

  • Updated
DeSantis presents $355K grant to Chipola College

From left, Dr. David Bouvin, dean of the Chipola College School of Business & Technology, and Dr. Sarah Clemmons, Chipola president, accept a grant check from Gov. Ron DeSantis as Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle, at right, looks on, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Marianna.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER/FLORIDAN

Gov. Ron DeSantis came to Marianna Friday morning and hand-delivered a $354,879 Florida Job Growth Grant to Chipola College President Dr. Sarah Clemmons.

The grant will help Chipola expand aspects of its cybersecurity training programs for students.

It will be used for enhancements associated with the school’s overall Associate of Science degree program in networking systems technology, and in two college credit certificate programs embedded in the AS degree: network/cybersecurity and digital forensics.

The money will be used to purchase more training equipment and software, and to hire additional faculty for the program. The grant can also support professional development of instructors and cover the costs of certification programs for students to earn industry-recognized IT credentials.

