DeSantis says he doesn't favor raising unemployment benefits

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday he doesn't favor raising Florida's unemployment benefits, which are some of the nation's lowest, but is focused instead on getting people back to work.

At an event in Lakeland, the Republican governor also urged people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and said employers need workers to get back to a semblance of normalcy.

"Increase benefits? Look, no, I think we are getting people back to work," DeSantis said. "You see and hear these stories about businesses need more, our goal is to get people back to work."

The governor's comments come as the state Senate is moving a bill sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jason Brodeur that would increase maximum benefits from $275 a week to $375 a week and boost the duration of benefits from 12 weeks to 14 weeks.

"We have a moral obligation to provide enough support to help meet some basic needs for Floridians who are out of work, through no fault of their own, and are looking for employment," Brodeur said recently.

Most states, however, provide 26 weeks of unemployment benefits and generally the weekly amounts are much higher.