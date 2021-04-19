DeSantis signs Florida's anti-riot bill, cites Chauvin trial

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Florida's top Republicans cited events in cities around the country — but not the Jan. 6 riots in Washington — as Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Monday to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests.

The so-called anti-riot bill was a response to protests around the country because of police violence against African-Americans. After the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, Republicans pushing the legislation used it as an example to support the effort.

But the Capitol riots weren't mentioned as the bill was signed by DeSantis, who criticized the Minnesota attorney general at the same time closing arguments were taking place in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died after Chauvin put a knee on his neck for almost 10 minutes.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but I can tell you that case was bungled by the attorney general there in Minnesota. They didn't handle it properly, so there may be some people disappointed," DeSantis said.

Opponents of the bill said it was a racist reaction to a problem that hasn't occurred in Florida. They saw it as an attempt to squash the voices of groups like Black Lives Matter.