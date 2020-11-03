FBI investigates robocalls warning voters to 'stay home'

"This is just a test call.," the voice says in one version of the robocall. "Time to stay home. Stay safe and stay home."

Whoever created the robocalls used sophisticated tactics, routing the calls in a way that masked their identity and location, Quilici said. And unlike most robocalls, the message didn't ask for personal information or urge respondents to take any particular action — suggesting confusion and fear may have been the goal.

Those could all be clues as to who is behind the effort, he said.

"It's not a 12-year-old with a computer. This feels like maybe it's state sponsored," Quilici said. "If you want to cause mischief, you want to do it to everybody."

In a statement, the FBI said "We are aware of reports of robocalls and have no further comment. As a reminder, the FBI encourages the American public to verify any election and voting information they may receive through their local election officials."

The Homeland Security official, who spoke on the condition that they not be further identified, cautioned that "robocalls of this nature happen every election" and advised people to "keep calm, vote on."