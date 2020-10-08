Federal judge weighs Florida's voter registration deadline

Walker took umbrage at a state lawyer's argument that other venues were available to register to vote, including in-person at an elections office or by mail.

"Are you seriously taking the position that if it shut down for hours, and 50,000 or 60,000 people don't get to register, that's a minor thing? For the life of me, I don't understand that argument," Walker said.

"You all knew people were using this website based on past years. You knew thousands of people were using it, thousands of Floridians ... actual U.S. citizens, and it failed for hours," he said.

With Florida's 29 electoral votes at stake, the case has national implications.

Florida's chief information officer said Wednesday that misconfigured computer servers — not a cyberattack — were to blame for the crash of the state's voter registration system as the deadline approached for enrolling to cast ballots in next month's presidential election.

Voting rights groups argued that the additional time was inadequate and sued the state to reopen the registration period for an additional two days, which would give more time for Floridians to be notified of the extension and allow them to register through the state's electronic portal.