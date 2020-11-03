Florida, a must-win state for Trump, seen as a toss-up

In Fort Lauderdale, Amarui Rice, a 23-year-old nurse and Biden voter, said Trump makes people "feel it's OK to be racist."

"We get pulled over and we are scared. We breathe and we are scared. It's exhausting," he said. "We need to protect our people. The violence, the hatred, the amount of animosity toward us."

Nia Casado, who works at a coronavirus testing facility, said she voted for Biden Tuesday because Trump is dividing the nation.

"Having Trump in office in general is just dividing more people. We need to get him out if we want to come together," said Casado, 24.

In St. Petersburg, attorney Michele Peters said during early voting Friday that she was choosing Biden, in part because of Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what she said was his acting "like this doesn't even exist."

"We need a person at the helm who is going to lead with our scientists — lead and say we have this under control," Peters said.

But Mervat Harry, 57, of Tarpon Springs, said Trump will do more to improve the economy during the pandemic, and based on her experience living in Egypt and Sudan, she worries the nation would move toward socialism under Biden.