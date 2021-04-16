Florida 'anti-riot' bill goes to governor amid racial strife

But critics debunked that narrative and instead called the legislation an assault against the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as an attempt to curtail the right to free speech and to peaceably assemble.

Indeed, the genesis of the measure dates back to a Sept. 21 press conference held by the governor in which he was joined by Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls to condemn the tumults in cities across the country and what he referred to as attacks on law enforcement.

After the bill's final passage, DeSantis said he looked forward to signing the measure into law.

"This legislation strikes the appropriate balance of safeguarding every Floridian's constitutional right to peacefully assemble, while ensuring that those who hide behind peaceful protest to cause violence in our communities will be punished," the governor said in a statement.

The measure drew intense passions over the months, as community activists from across the state gathered in the state Capitol during to implore lawmakers to turn down the effort.

"We know the governor wants this piece of legislation. We know that's why it's here. We don't have to do everything the governor wants," said Sen. Gary Farmer, the chamber's Democratic leader.