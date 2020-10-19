Florida begins early voting with no major problems reported

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Floridians began early voting in much of the state Monday with no serious problems reported as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

The most populous counties reported wait times of 15 minutes or less at most of their early voting sites Monday afternoon, although a few sites reported waits of up to 90 minutes. One Palm Beach County site reported a three-hour wait. One county had to close an early voting site after the elections supervisor and an employee tested positive for the coronavirus and another county had its website go down.

In Miami, Aldo Rodriguez, 62, lined up early and waited in heavy rain to cast his ballot for Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump. He said he wanted to make sure his ballot for the former vice president gets counted.

Biden "knows pretty much how the country was running and hopefully he'll get it back the same way it was," Rodriguez said. "No fighting against any colors or races, we are all the same. ...We shouldn't have this bickering."