Florida bill would add gender, gender ID to hate crime law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's hate crime law could be expanded to create enhanced penalties for people who commit offenses against someone based on their gender or gender identity under a bill approved by a Senate committee Tuesday.

The Senate Criminal Justice Committee voted 5-2 for the legislation, which would increase the level of crime if it's motivated by those factors. For example, a first degree misdemeanor would become a third degree felony and a third degree felony would become a second degree felony.

The bill also expands the definition of disability under current law that protects people from hate crimes. Current law includes disabilities "due to a developmental disability, organic brain damage, or mental illness." The bill would include any disability that creates limits on a person's major life activities.

"Hate crimes are a rot. They are a stain on our society," said Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, the bill's sponsor. "This bill is actually more than just a vehicle for increasing sentences. It recognizes that hate motivated acts strike special fear in the entire community and that we here in Florida won't tolerate it."