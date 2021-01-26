 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida bill would expand right for officials to visit jails
0 comments

Florida bill would expand right for officials to visit jails

  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida could expand a law that allows certain state officials to visit prisons any time they wish to also include county and municipal jails under a bill approved by a Senate committee on Tuesday.

State law currently allows the governor, Cabinet members, lawmakers, judges, state attorneys and public defenders to visit prisons unannounced. The bill unanimously approved by the Criminal Justice Committee expands that right to include local government detention facilities.

Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo said he proposed his bill after reports that a woman gave birth while in solitary confinement at a Broward County jail.

The bill would also prohibit local jails from denying permission to journalists who want to visit those facilities.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert