 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florida could expand government use of drones
0 comments

Florida could expand government use of drones

  • 0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The use of drones by Florida law enforcement and government agencies could be expanded under a bill approved by a Senate committee on Tuesday.

State law prohibits law enforcement from using drones to gather information, with limited exceptions. The bill unanimously approved by the Criminal Justice Committee would expand those exceptions to allow use of the devices for gathering evidence at a crime scene or traffic crash or to assist with traffic control.

Law enforcement wouldn't be able to use drones to issue traffic citations.

The bill would also allow state and local agencies to use drones to assess damage after floods, wildfires and natural disasters.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert