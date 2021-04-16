Florida education chief: Masks should be voluntary next year

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Florida's education commissioner has asked superintendents across the state to update their policies to make facial coverings voluntary rather than mandatory for students, teachers and staff in upcoming school year.

In a memo sent Wednesday, Richard Corcoran said that "Florida has once again proven that one-size-fits-all policies do not meet the unique needs of individual students or their families."

Corcoran also claimed that data shows mask policies don't impact the spread of the virus and "serve no remaining good at this point in our schools."

His memo didn't cite any particular data to back up the claim, which goes against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that mask-wearing in schools — along with social distancing and frequent hand-washing — is essential to stopping the spread.

It came days after YouTube removed a video of a coronavirus discussion organized by Gov. Ron DeSantis for violating the platform's ban on posting disinformation, by contradicting the consensus of public health authorities that mask-wearing is effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19. DeSantis slammed the removal on Monday as tech-giant censorship.