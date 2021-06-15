Florida gets another legal challenge to new elections rules

The lawsuit contends that the groups are being forced to provide an "inaccurate warning" that is "self-denigrating, misleading, and contradictory" to the mission of the groups.

The law, signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last month, limits the use of ballot drop boxes, places new restrictions on who can collect completed ballots and requires identifying information for once-routine registration transactions. It also mandates how voter-rights groups can operate in the state.

The changes are part of a national effort by Republicans to tighten voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump's false claims that fraud caused him to lose the 2020 election.

DeSantis, a potential Republican contender for the White House in 2024, has helped stoke those false claims.

Florida is is already facing a raft of lawsuits filed by others.

On the same day the governor signed the bill, the League of Women Voters of Florida joined the Black Voters Matter Fund, the Florida Alliance for Retired Americans and others in assailing the new law in a federal suit. Another suit filed by the NAACP and Common Cause alleges the law targets people who are Black, Latino or disabled.