Florida gov touts COVID response as he highlights 2021 goals

"Economic lockdowns are a luxury of the largely affluent Zoom class. Many Floridians can't do their jobs over a computer, they need to show up," DeSantis said. "Throughout this entire pandemic, Florida has not touched one red cent from our rainy day fund. So, the bottom line is this: By saving Florida's economy our budget outlook is much more positive."

Republican Sen. Aaron Bean praised the governor for his handling of the pandemic, even though he had to watch the State of the State isolated in his office because he tested positive for the coronavirus in the hours before the governor addressed lawmakers.

"He's driven the point home. We take it for granted that we're an open for business state and I think for him to illustrate that point is good," Bean said while driving home to Fernandina Beach to isolate for 10 days. "We can't hear enough how lucky we are to be in an open state. Our budget numbers are a little bit higher because we're open."

DeSantis said the state will still be able boost education spending and and continue efforts to restore the Everglades and focus on other environmental priorities. That includes creating the Resilient Florida program under the Department of Environmental Protection, which will spend $1 billion on projects to help communities prepare for sea level rise and strong storms.