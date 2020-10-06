Florida governor extends voter registration after site crash

The potential for outside meddling is an especially sensitive issue in Florida, a key battleground state in November's election between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden. The state has lingering questions about Russian hacking during the election four years ago.

Last year, state officials confirmed that election-related servers of at least two Florida counties were breached by Russian meddlers. No votes or records were tampered with.

Whatever caused the disruption, it threw up a roadblock for those trying to register. Sarah Dinkins, a Florida State University student, tried to help her younger sister register Monday night. They began trying about 9 p.m. and by 10:30 p.m. had not been successful.

"I feel very frustrated," she said. "If the voting website doesn't work, fewer people potentially Democratic voters will be able to vote."