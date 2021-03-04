Florida governor faces growing charges of vaccine favoritism

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joined Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in calling for federal officials to probe the DeSantis administration's vaccine distribution programs.

During a Thursday press conference at the Florida Capitol, Fried called on the FBI's public corruption unit to launch an investigation.

"If this isn't public corruption, I don't know what is," Fried said, noting what she said was a pattern.

"Give campaign contributions big dollars, get special access to vaccines -- ahead of seniors, ahead of our teachers, ahead of our farmworkers and so many of our residents here in our state of Florida who are scared and who are wanting these vaccines."

Revelations about Ocean Reef residents getting vaccinated were first reported by the Miami Herald.

Citing reporting from the Herald, Fried noted that DeSantis in February had his biggest fundraising haul since 2018, when he was running for governor.

"This is not a coincidence. This is not an accident," she said, adding that residents in the wealthy Key Largo community were getting vaccinated "while so many of our seniors were struggling to get onto websites to get in lines, to get onto the phones."