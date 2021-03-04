Florida governor faces growing claims of vaccine favoritism

"The exchange of hard-to-get vaccines for political contributions is nothing short of criminal," Farmer said in a letter dashed off to acting U.S. Attorney General Monty Wilkinson.

During a Thursday news conference, DeSantis expressed no misgivings about the early vaccinations at the exclusive Key Largo community.

"If you are 65 and up, I am not worried about your income bracket," he said. "I am worried about your age bracket because it's the age, not the income, that shows the risk."

The Republican Party of Florida came to the governor's defense, calling the controversy "another bogus conspiracy theory."

"It doesn't matter what party you belong to, whether you are rich or poor, if you qualify for the vaccine, you can get a vaccine. All you need is an arm," said Helen Aguirre Ferre, the state party's executive director.

The Ocean Reef Club, a senior community in Key Largo, had more than 1,200 homeowners vaccinated through their second dose by late January, according to a message to community members by the management obtained by the Miami Herald.

Those vaccinations came at a time when "the majority of the state has not received an allocation of first doses," the management noted.