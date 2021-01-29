Florida governor proposes $4.3B budget increase

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a $96.6 billion budget on Thursday for the fiscal year that begins July 1, an increase of $4.3 billion over the current budget despite the economic hit the state has taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the increase can be attributed to a proposed $2.6 billion in additional spending for the state's COVID-19 response and another $3 billion in Medicaid costs.

Still, DeSantis is proposing about $1 billion in cuts to government agencies and administrative costs, with recommended reductions at more than a dozen state agencies.

The governor said the state is in a better financial situation than expected because of his decision to fully reopen Florida to business, saying that it will not have to dip into savings to make up a shortfall in the $92.2 billion budget he signed last June.

"While so many other states kept locking people down, Florida lifted people up. We believe every job is essential," DeSantis said. "If you work in a restaurant, we have your back. If you are a hairstylist, we protect your right to earn a living. And if you are a parent, we ensure your kids have the right to attend school in person. Lockdowns do not work."