Florida House OK's bill to tax out-of-state online sales

TALLAHASSEE — Florida moved closer Thursday in requiring online retailers and other out-of-state merchants to collect sales tax, a step that could add about $1 billion annually to state revenues.

The Florida House joined the state Senate in supporting a proposal that would require out-of-state retailers to collect taxes on purchases bound for a Florida address. The Senate has already approved a version of the bill, but must review and approve the measure approved by the House before it can head to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

Current law requires sales taxes to be paid to the state by the purchaser, but very few do so. The legislation shifts that burden to out-of-state retailers or online marketplaces, which would have to collect state and local sales taxes much like brick-and-mortar stores now do.

Some Democrats opposed the bill, calling it a regressive tax on working people. They also objected to having the proceeds disproportionately benefit business owners.

Some of the money would be transferred to the state’s unemployment trust fund and would reduce unemployment taxes for businesses. Once the unemployment fund is shored up, revenues generated by the measure would go to the state’s General Fund.