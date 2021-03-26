Florida House votes to crack down on violent protests

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — A so-called anti-riot bill passed by the Florida House on Friday would create increased penalties and new crimes for people who participate in violent protests, though opponents say it will have a chilling affect on the freedom of speech.

The bill passed 76-39 after nearly five hours of debate, with Republicans saying the measure is needed to protect law and order, and Democrats saying it was drafted in an effort to quash protests by groups like Black Lives Matter.

"It seems that freedom of speech was free up until Black and brown people started talking," said Democratic Rep. Tray McCurdy, who said he protested the death of George Floyd last year. "If this bill were law last summer ... instead of being a member of the state House, I'd probably be a member of somebody's jailhouse."

Republicans said the bill wouldn't affect freedom of speech protected by the U.S. Constitution, but rather protect people and property.

"The First Amendment doesn't protect violence," said Republican Rep. Cord Byrd.

Byrd then listed many provisions in the bill, including increased penalties for assault, battery, burglary and theft during a riot and new crimes like mob intimidation and defacing and damaging a memorial or historic property.