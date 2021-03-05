Florida House votes to shield businesses from COVID lawsuits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida businesses would be protected from coronavirus lawsuits if they made a good effort to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 under a bill passed by the House on Friday.

The House also passed a bill that would make it a felony to profit off a pandemic by making false or misleading marketing claims about personal protective equipment or the availability or access to a vaccine.

The measures were the first two bills the House passed in the 60-day legislative session that began Tuesday. While the bill to fight fraud during a pandemic passed unanimously without debate, Republicans and Democrats were sharply divided on the bill to shield businesses from COVID-19 lawsuits.

Republicans said businesses are already suffering because of the pandemic and need the security of knowing that they don’t have to worry about frivolous lawsuits. Democrats said people should not lose their access to courts if a business failed to protect employees or customers. They also said there is not a need for the bill because only a few dozen lawsuits have been filed — an argument Republicans rejected.