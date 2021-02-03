Florida lawmakers challenge Silicon Valley over 'censorship'

Besides, he said, "do we want a crazy quilt of state regulations or do we want uniform rules adopted on the federal level?"

State Senate President Wilton Simpson suggested that the federal arena may be the proper venue for regulating tech companies.

"There's not much we can do as a state. But we need Congress to act on a nationwide basis," he said.

"The big tech companies have the duty to allow differing views on their public platforms. No one should be excluded," Simpson said. "But let's be clear: They are targeting conservatives."

One proposal in the state Senate would force Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to give users a month's notice before their accounts are disabled or suspended. The bill was filed after Twitter suspended Trump's account after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Another proposal that was to be filed Tuesday would prohibit companies from suspending the account of a political candidate and be subject to a fine of $100,000 for each day the account of a statewide candidate is blocked, or $10,000 a day for other office seekers.