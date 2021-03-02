Florida lawmakers gavel into session with key bills looming

Yet in his own State of the State address, the governor focused much of his remarks on the headline-grabbing measures he has advocated at recent news conferences.

Over the months, DeSantis has laid out his priorities: Winning passage of a so-called anti-riot bill, reining in Big Tech companies that invade privacy and — the governor and the House Speaker contend — muzzle conservative speech. Earlier this week, the governor encouraged the Legislature to limit theft of intellectual property by foreign entities, singling out China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela.

Outside the old Capitol building, a group of 150 protesters mostly from Jacksonville but some from as far as Miami urged lawmakers to reject the anti-riot bill, which some see as an attack against the Black Lives Matter movement that reached a crescendo last year with massive protests across the country. The demonstrations last summer brought attention to the mistreatment — sometimes with deadly force — of Black people by police.

DeSantis and Republican leaders want to increase penalties on protesters who break the law and create new ones for anyone taking part or organizing demonstrations that turn violent.

Democrats, citing the anti-riot legislation as an example, have called the Republican agenda divisive.