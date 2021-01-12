Florida lawmakers open committee hearings amid pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers returned to the state Capitol on Monday, amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases and some concerns over security in the wake of last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It was a generally subdued opening to the work of lawmakers, whose regular session starts in March.

The usually pulsing Capitol of the country's third-most populous state was devoid of the legions of lobbyists and citizen advocates who swarm Florida's corridors of powers.

The only committee to meet extensively Monday was the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee. Members of the public and lobbyists not directly involved in the hearing had to monitor proceedings blocks away from an arena at Florida State University.

"I know this is a difficult year," said Deborah Foote, the deputy director of the Florida Chapter of the Sierra Club, who was among the handful of citizens taking part in the first day of the legislative committee week.

"We're very concerned about the public participation component," she said, adding that the public venue for public speakers required no COVID screenings.