Florida OKs sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe

Under the agreement, the Seminoles could begin sports betting Oct. 15 and sports wagering at horse tracks, jai alai frontons and former dog tracks for a share of the income. Online sports betting operated by the tribe also would be allowed.

Critics of the compact assert that it violates the state constitution, partly because bets on sports can be made off tribal land. Supporters argued that because the servers that process bets would be located on property owned by the Seminole Tribe, it would be legal.

"The Legislature is not the final say on this matter," said John Sowinski, the president of No Casinos, which won passage of Amendment 3 in 2018. "This compact is more of a buffet for gambling interests than sound policy for the state."

The Interior Department has 45 days to consider whether to let the agreement proceed.

House Speaker Chris Sprowls acknowledged that legal challenges are forthcoming, considering the size and scope of the agreement.

"Obviously, having this kind of agreement, you're navigating kind of the icebergs or legal hurdles," he told reporters after the compact's passage.

Lawmakers approved the deal during a special session held just more than two weeks after they ended their annual 60-day session.