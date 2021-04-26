Florida population boom boosts its national political clout

Before the so-called fair districts amendment, there were few rules preventing the party in power in the state Legislature from gerrymandering, said Aubrey Jewett, a political science professor at the University of Florida.

"I'll be watching to see if the Republicans aren't working behind the scenes to subvert the amendment, and that they are drawing fair maps without the intent of favoring a party or an incumbent," Jewett said.

The impending reapportionment could sway decisions among some Democrats considering their next campaigns. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, both Republicans, are up for reelection in 2022.

Rep. Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg is considering another bid for governor, a post he previously held as a Republican before becoming an independent and being elected to Congress as a Democrat. Meanwhile, Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy has begun raising her statewide profile as she considers challenging Rubio.

Both could find themselves squeezed out if the redistricting panel redraws their districts in a way that brings in more conservative voters. To a lesser degree, the redrawing also could factor into whether U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Orlando decides to run for governor or Senate.