Florida proposes new barrier to citizen ballot proposals

TALLAHASSEE — Florida Republicans are once again trying to make it more difficult for citizens to amend the state constitution through petition drives, this time by limiting contributions to political committees proposing a ballot initiative.

A bill setting the limit was approved by the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee on a party-line vote Tuesday. Political committees seeking to change the constitution would be limited to $3,000 individual contributions until their proposal is approved for the ballot — a limit that could have made it impossible for medical marijuana and an increase in minimum wage to get before voters.

Medical marijuana was approved by voters in 2016 and a gradual increase of the minimum wage to $15 an hour was approved last year. Trial lawyer John Morgan spent millions of dollars of his own money to get the items on the ballots. Republicans in the Legislature opposed those issues.

“The minimum wage...yes, a Floridian, John Morgan, spent $6 million of his own money to try to get that passed because we couldn’t get it done at the Legislature,” said Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo. “We don’t listen to the voters. The voters have told us time and time again, ‘These are the things we want you to do,’ and yet we turn around and do exactly the opposite.”