Florida rejected fewer mail-in ballots in November election

"The process is working. It could be improved in terms of the ability to cure ballots that are deficient, but in no way should we be moving in the other direction," Smith said.

Smith's study, sponsored by the group All Voting is Local, looked at 4.6 million of the mailed ballots. He found that 47,000 were initially rejected with 34,000 of those ballots being fixed by voters after being notified. That left 13,000 rejected and not counted, or one out of every 353 cast.

That's a significant improvement over the 2016 and 2018 elections, when Smith found that more than one mail-in ballot out of a hundred was ultimately rejected. He credited the improvement to the state adding more time for voters to correct their ballots and to major political parties and voting rights groups aggressively alerting voters when their ballots were rejected.

When Florida voters return mail-in ballots, they sign the envelope. When ballots arrive at county elections office, those signatures are initially screened by computerized scanners or by employees who match them against those on file. No one's signatures are ever exactly alike, so some judgment is required.