Florida retreats on launch for college athlete compensation

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Florida lawmakers did a reverse play on an athletes compensation bill just before the clock ran out Friday, after college athletes and others called foul on an attempt to delay their ability to hire agents and ink endorsement deals.

After that reversal, college athletes in Florida are again set to finally be able to earn money for their names, images and likeness in July, as set by a bill signed into law last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Wednesday, a state senator inserted language in a charter schools bill that would have delayed the law’s implementation until next year. That triggered anger among star athletes from some of the state’s most high profile sports programs.

So on Friday, on the final day of Florida’s legislative session, that same lawmaker, Sen. Travis Hutson, calmed the furor by reversing course when he moved to amend another education bill to undo his earlier amendment.

Hutson said he and other lawmakers got assurances Friday morning from the NCAA that student athletes in Florida would not run afoul of the NCAA and possibly lose scholarships.

Lawmakers were clearly under pressure to fix what one lawmaker called a “glitch” in the legislative proceedings.