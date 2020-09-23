Florida seeks investigation on Bloomberg donation on voting

After being denied a pardon Wednesday, Meade said the clemency process is supposed to be about recognizing that people have turned their lives around and contributed to society, and he feels he's done that.

"They said they weren't going to go into retrying the past, but it feels like there was a slight attempt to do so," Meade said. "In spite of whatever I've done in the past, I've clearly demonstrated over the last 20 years that my life has been committed and dedicated to giving back to society, to make my community a better place, to bring people together."

Meade has his voting rights, but he is hoping to have all his civil rights restored. He served prison time for drug charges and other offenses, but began turning his life around when he was released in 2005. He earned a law degree, but can't work as a lawyer because of felony convictions. That's one of the reasons he wants his rights restored.

Neil Volz, the group's executive director, has also had his voting rights restored and the clemency board restored his other civil rights Wednesday. But he lamented that Meade wasn't given the same privilege. He noted that Meade was selected on Time magazine's 2019 list of most influential people in the world and chosen as the University of Florida's Bob Graham Center for Public Service's "Floridian of the Year." Graham is a former governor and U.S. Senator.