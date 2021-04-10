Florida Senate approves changes to public retirement system

TALLAHASSEE — A proposal pushed by the leader of the Florida Senate to close the state’s pension plan to most new enrollees won approval Thursday from the Republican-controlled chamber, but its fate was uncertain as it headed to the House for possible consideration.

Senate President Wilton Simpson has made the legislation a priority, calling the state’s pension fund “the single largest threat to Florida’s balance sheet.”

He said the measure was meant to keep the pension fund solvent as its liabilities grow. Simpson noted that the fund’s liabilities now total $36 billion, more than double from about a decade ago.

“We have seen examples in other states of how quickly conditions can change and a government can experience financial crisis under the weight of its future retirement obligations,” Wilson said in a statement after the party-line vote. “Waiting until conditions worsen in Florida to fix these problems is like closing the barn door after the horses are out.”

The retirement system has more than 1 million enrollees and is the main retirement program for scores of Florida cities, independent hospitals and special districts.