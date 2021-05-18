Florida Senate passes gambling agreement with Seminole Tribe

The only “no” vote came from Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, who opposed the idea of giving the tribe a monopoly on sports betting.

“Sometimes things are about more than money,” Brandes said. “It’s about the principles that you and I represent. It’s about open and free markets that we believe in, and it’s ultimately about not doing business with just one vendor.”

If approved by the House and the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations, the tribe can begin sports betting Oct. 15. and operate sports wagering at horse tracks, jai-alai frontons and former dog tracks for a share of the income. Online sports betting operated by the tribe also would be allowed.

Florida’s original compact with the Seminoles gave the tribe exclusive rights to slot machines and blackjack. In exchange, the tribe paid the state several billion dollars — which all but dried up after it expired in 2015 .

The new compact would guaranteed the state $2.5 billion over the next five years and an estimated $6 billion by 2030.

Among other bills passed by the Senate would create a gaming commission to regulate pari-mutuels and investigate illegal gambling in the state.

The Senate also approved a bill that would allow jai alai frontons, dog tracks and a harness racing track in Miami-Dade and Broward counties to keep operating slots and card rooms without holding live events. Other pari-mutuels in the state would be able to continue operating card rooms without live events, with the exception of thoroughbred horse tracks, which would have to hold live racing.