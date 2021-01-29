Florida sending vaccine to Black towns near Lake Okeechobee

About 32,000 people combined live in Belle Glade and its smaller neighbors, according to the Census Bureau, and the median household income is about $26,000. That is right at the federal poverty line for a family of four.

"It is a tale of two counties," she said.

Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson did not immediately return a text message Friday seeking comment, but earlier this week he and his neighboring mayors sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis asking him to reconsider his decision to give Publix sole distribution rights in the county.

"Why should folks in the Glades community have to drive 35, 40 miles to get the vaccine? Everybody don't have a Publix," he said then.

Palm Beach County's Black residents are grossly underrepresented among its vaccine recipients. Overall, about a third of the county's 375,000 seniors have received at least their first dose, according to the State Health Department. But only 3.5% of the county's vaccinations have been given to recipients who registered as Black, well below the 20% of the population they comprise. The actual percentage of Black recipients is likely somewhat higher as about 1 in 6 who received shots in the county did not list their race.