Florida voters decide whether to raise minimum wage to $15

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida voters on Tuesday were deciding whether to raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next six years, which advocates say will lift the pay for hundreds of thousands of workers in the state's service-heavy economy.

A supermajority of Florida voters — or 60% — is needed to approve the amendment to the Florida Constitution that would raise Florida's minimum wage from the current $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026.

Although Florida's current minimum wage is higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, supporters of Amendment 2 say it is impossible to live on that wage given the state's cost of living. Amendment 2 advocates said a family of four, with two full-time working adults earning the current minimum wage, earns just over half of what they need to live in Florida.

Opponents of Amendment 2 said it will stifle growth as Florida's battered tourism economy recovers from the impact of the new coronavirus and could cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars as businesses that can't afford the increase lay off workers.