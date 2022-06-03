Florida's first lady speaks at Reagan Day dinner in Jackson County

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis was the keynote speaker at Thursday night’s Reagan Day dinner in Marianna, the event a project of the Jackson County Republican Executive Committee.

A Jackson County Agricultural Offices capacity crowd rewarded DeSantis with a standing ovation after her talk, in which she highlighted some of the successes, initiatives and plans of the Ron DeSantis administration.

The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the annual dinner for two years, but the Republican faithful turned out in big numbers for its reappearance.

Committee Chairman Clint Pate said this was the biggest-ever Reagan Day dinner in terms of attendance — some 315 people — and in the success of its silent auction of some high-quality prints.