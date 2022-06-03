 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florida's first lady speaks at Reagan Day dinner in Jackson County

Florida's first lady speaks at Reagan Day dinner

Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock, left, greets Florida first lady Casey DeSantis after DeSantis spoke at the Reagan Day dinner at the Jackson County Agricultural Offices conference center, Thursday night in Marianna.

 DEBORAH BUCKHALTER/FLORIDAN

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis was the keynote speaker at Thursday night’s Reagan Day dinner in Marianna, the event a project of the Jackson County Republican Executive Committee.

A Jackson County Agricultural Offices capacity crowd rewarded DeSantis with a standing ovation after her talk, in which she highlighted some of the successes, initiatives and plans of the Ron DeSantis administration.

The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the annual dinner for two years, but the Republican faithful turned out in big numbers for its reappearance.

Committee Chairman Clint Pate said this was the biggest-ever Reagan Day dinner in terms of attendance some 315 people  and in the success of its silent auction of some high-quality prints.

