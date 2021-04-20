Gaetz, Greene, flaunt new paths to power, trying GOP leaders

Gaetz has denied the accusations against him, which were described by people familiar with the investigation. He hasn't been charged with any crimes and says he is "absolutely not resigning." Greene calls the memo she's linked to a staff-level proposal she'd not read from an outside group she didn't identify. She says America First embraces people "of every race, creed, and color," and adds, "I will never back down."

Unlike most lawmakers, the two have sources of power that make them tough for leaders to curb. Their formulas include raising lots of money, amassing social media followers and appearing often on television; representing strongly conservative districts and being allied with former President Donald Trump, who's still idolized by legions of Republicans.

Their association with Trump "gives a lot of psychological power to the firebrands to know that they're on pretty safe ground," said former Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., a hardline conservative who battled party leaders.

"In the past, if you wanted your profile as elevated as Matt Gaetz's or Marjorie Taylor Greene's, you'd run for president," said Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., another conservative who's clashed with leadership.