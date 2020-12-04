Gala ignites political dispute over COVID-19 restrictions

"I want to see young Republicans grow into old Republicans," he added. "This is about preventing deaths."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, also a Democrat, has tightened restrictions on indoor gatherings recently in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey. Indoor dining is restricted to 25% of a restaurant's capacity, and no indoor dining is allowed between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, with exceptions for events such as religious ceremonies.

Travelers from out of state are urged to quarantine for 14 days, but Murphy has said the state is relying on the honor system for compliance.

New York Young Republican Club President Gavin Wax scoffed at the criticism online, saying the group had done nothing wrong.

"We embrace life and living while you all cower in your pods worried about a disease with a 99%+ survivability rate," he said in one tweet, referring to a pandemic that has killed more than 24,000 people in New York City alone.

"The left wants you to live in a world where socializing and being with friends and loved ones is a crime and a sin," he wrote. "They claim isolation is a virtue. Its sick."