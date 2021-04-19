GOP targets ballot drop boxes in Georgia, Florida, elsewhere

She said slashing access to them will be especially hard on those who don't have ready access to a vehicle or public transit: "Driving extra miles to get somewhere to drop off a ballot doesn't adhere to the whole point that it should be easy and accommodating for everyone to vote."

They were so popular in Florida last year that nearly 1.5 million voters used them, according to Florida Supervisors of Elections, a statewide group of local election officials. Even so, a bill pending in the Florida Senate would limit their use to hours when in-person early voting is offered. An earlier version would have eliminated them entirely, but that was revised after election supervisors opposed it.

The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley, acknowledged during a legislative hearing that he was not aware of any problems with drop boxes in Florida last year. Nevertheless, he said they introduced security gaps into the state's mail voting process that must be closed.

"I don't think we should sit on our laurels or congratulate ourselves on a successful election," Baxley said. "Our time is better spent learning lessons from problems in other states to make sure we are prepared for 2022 and beyond."

No state reported any significant problems with drop boxes last year.