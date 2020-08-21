 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House ethics: Gaetz broke rules, not law, with Cohen tweet
0 comments

House ethics: Gaetz broke rules, not law, with Cohen tweet

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Congress Big Tech CEOs

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., listens during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

 Graeme Jennings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee on Friday said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., broke House rules but not the law when he tweeted a warning last year to President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Cohen was preparing explosive testimony before a House panel abut Trump's conduct when Gaetz tweeted on Feb. 26, 2019, "Hey @MichaelCohen212 - Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot..."

Later that day after a backlash, Gaetz deleted the post and said that it had not been his intent to threaten Cohen.

The Ethics Committee reported Friday that Gaetz's tweet was an appropriate cause for concern. But the panel did not find that Gaetz "had the requisite intent to establish a violation of the federal criminal statues prohibiting witness tampering and obstruction of Congress."

Gaetz's conduct, however, violated House Rule XXIII, which requires members to act "in a manner that reflects creditably" on the chamber, according to the report.

While the committee admonished Gaetz, one of the mildest forms of punishment, its report pointed out that its members do not consider it the "social media police."

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert