In Florida, first shots fired in upcoming race for governor?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In a possible prelude to Florida's upcoming gubernatorial campaign, the state's only Democrat holding statewide office took a shot at Gov. Ron DeSantis in a campaign-style video released Tuesday that cast the Republican as unempathetic amid a deadly pandemic and a loyalist to former President Donald Trump.

In her 1-minute video, Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried did not do what many expect her to do sometime in the coming months: Announce a bid to challenge DeSantis for the governor's mansion in next year's election.

"This is a signal: Game on," said Susan MacManus, a professor emeritus of political science at the University of South Florida. "It's clear, when someone releases that kind of video that they are signaling they are running for higher office."

A political operative working for Fried teased the video on social media ahead of its release. For those expecting Fried to make a major campaign announcement, the video was a letdown.

But even if she fell short of making an announcement on a bid, it set off more speculation and could accelerate the jockeying within a Democratic field considering a run against DeSantis.

In her video, Fried calls it "a dark painful time for our state" because of the coronavirus pandemic.