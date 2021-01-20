Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew.'

"I have never been prouder to see another young woman rise! Brava Brava, @TheAmandaGorman! Maya Angelou is cheering—and so am I," Winfrey tweeted. Gorman was also praised by "Hamilton" playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, who tweeted "YES @TheAmandaGorman!!!" Gorman, soon responded: "Thx @Lin_Manuel! Did you catch the 2 @HamiltonMusical references in the inaugural poem? I couldn't help myself!"

Among the "Hamilton" inspirations in her poem: "History has its eyes on us," a variation of the "Hamilton" song "History Has Its Eyes On You."

Gorman, a native and resident of Los Angeles and the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate, Gorman told The Associated Press last week that she planned to combine a message of hope for President Joseph Biden's inaugural without ignoring "the evidence of discord and division." She had completed a little more than half of "The Hill We Climb" before Jan. 6 and the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump,

"That day gave me a second wave of energy to finish the poem," Gorman told the AP. She had said that she would not mention Jan. 6 specifically, but her reference was unmistakable:

"We've seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it,

Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy.