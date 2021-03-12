Insurance, K9s and weed among Cabinet legislative priorities

“I said I want this in Florida. I want to protect people’s rights on their information so Big Tech can’t harvest it,” Patronis said. “If California and Nevada can do it, by God, Florida can do it.”

He’s also working with lawmakers on a bill that would make several changes to insurance laws in an effort to protect consumers from fraud and a bevy of fees. Among other things, it would give 10 calendar days to cancel a claims adjuster contract without penalty, instead of the current three business days. It would also crack down on unlicensed adjusters and make it illegal for contractors to solicit a consumer to file an insurance claim.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER NIKKI FRIED

Among Fried’s priorities is helping the hungry. A wide ranging food insecurity bill would create a tax credit of up to $5,000 for farmers who donate food to charities.

“We know that COVID has only worsened our chronic hunger” problem, Fried said.

The legislation also would require state agencies and universities to place a priority on food produced in Florida when contracting for food services and would expand free meal availability in schools with a high percentage of students from low income families.