Jackson County Citizens Academy students share experiences

Stanley Rogers is a retired police chief that moved to Graceville from a community in Georgia near Athens a couple of years ago.

Before moving to Georgia he’d been a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, assigned to the Blountstown area, and so didn’t have much knowledge about the inner workings of Jackson County at that time. And relaxing into retirement once he moved here, he still hadn’t learned a lot about local governmental services.

So when he heard about the Jackson County’s new Citizens Academy several months ago he signed up for the experience. He knew a bit about what such an opportunity could mean to the public: When he’d been a police chief, his agency had a citizen’s academy for those that wanted to learn more about how the law enforcement team worked. He’d experienced first-hand how such a thing could build bridges.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity to learn about Jackson County and it has been great,” he said after the fifth session of the seven-month program. “So far I am highly satisfied with it. We learned some Jackson County history, first: How it came about, what happened to it over time…then we started learning about all the services and where the buildings are that house those services. We got acquainted with the people that run those. And I learned that we had a branch library in Graceville. I have been there since I went to that class, and I’ve started using some of the stuff they have. We’ve been all around the county (as a class), we visited (the Russ House), one of the big fire stations, met the constitutional officers…I learned about all the kinds of stuff we can get done at the tax collector’s branch office here in Graceville. It’s a convenience I appreciated learning more about.”

In one of the recent day-long monthly sessions, Rogers and his classmates heard from four different county service departments. Their speakers included Daniel Darbyshire from the county Tourist Development Council, Doug Mayo of the Jackson County Agriculture Extension Service, Susanna Gaston of the county library system, and Julie Warren, the county’s veteran services officer.

The fully packed day of immersion provided Rogers with wealth of information he said. “All that was very valuable to me,” he commented.

Rogers said the schooling in county government has also left him with a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by those providing services to the people of Jackson County.

“We met the county commissioners for each district and we happened to get into discussions about the extra costs associated with gas prices going up,” he said. “It’s one thing to feel the impact of the price on your own budget but it’s something else to realize how much it can affect services and how creative the local government has to get in order to keep things rolling for the community—the heavy equipment it takes to keep the roads in shape, the mowers that keep grass under control…all those things have to have fuel and it can get tough to pay the price.”

That discussion, and others about special challenges the government can face, has left him with a deeper understanding of issues, and feelings of empathy, understanding and patience for the employees and leaders that must come up with sometimes creative ways to solve problems that arise.

“It has been more than worth my money and time,” he said of the Academy.

Fellow Academy student Elizabeth Roark agreed. “It was absolutely worth all the time I’ve invested in it and I recommend it to others,” she said.

Attending the Academy as a representative of Southeastern Surveying and Mapping Corporation, where she serves as a regional marketing coordinator, Roark said she was already familiar with the general responsibilities of county governments and their elected officials, but was not nearly so aware of how interdependent the various county departments are as they strive to get their jobs done for the citizens depending on them.

Rather than the compartmentalized entities she’d imagined them to be, she said she learned they are more like various interlocking parts of a single unit devoted to the same overall function: Serving the community.

“The Citizens Academy really showed me how they work together, and I learned a lot more about all the services that are available through the health department,” Roark said. “It does some things for us that I wasn’t aware of. I also hadn’t known that a few of the entities we’ve learned about are directly part of the county government.

Roark said she felt that attending the Academy will help her bring new ideas to the table to further a quest her company is always on. “Local government is really interesting to me and with our company having an office in Jackson County, we’re really invested in knowing all we can as a business and finding ways to invest ourselves in the community. We’ve done work in the county for years but I wanted to put faces with the names and the voices on the phone. It has been a great opportunity for that, as well.”

Joinng Roark and Rogers in the inaugural class are Trivia Massaline, Harrold Hatcher, Linda Hawthorne, Aloyn Hawthorne, Sean McGann, Ty Daniels, Tammy Dasher , Timothy Perry, and Daniel Darbyshire, a new county employee who also served as an Academy speaker on the subject of tourism.

With the first session of the Academy drawing to a close, the county is planning for a second but its timing has not been firmed up yet.