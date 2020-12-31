Jackson County hones its legislative wish list

Jackson County Commissioners have narrowed down their legislative wish list for the coming session, having been forewarned that the budget will be tight and that the lawmakers are likely to look most favorably upon projects where the local governments are willing to put significant skin in the game.

A 50-percent match may be the best they can hope for as they seek special funding in 2021, county officials have learned from their consultants that monitor the tone as legislative priorities and realities surface in that environment. Keeping their advice in mind, the board has forwarded its list of special funding requests to the legislative delegation.

The county is asking for $500,000 to use on the development of a design plan for a consolidated government complex that would house all administrative functions. It could be located at Endeavor. That is being pondered as the target location.

The local government is also asking for $197,000 to help pay for design plans to complete the pavement of Mashburn Road, a project that could help the county as it continues reaching for “Blue Sky,” the code name given to the government’s quest to convince a jobs-heavy enterprise to set up shop along that roadway at the Endeavor properties.