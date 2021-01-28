Jackson County housing crisis in focus

They’ll pursue housing grants, try to push for the start-up of a reportedly approved but as yet inaccessible state-funded housing program, for which no guidelines have yet been shared with entities that could start rolling it out. County officials were urged to invite state authorities with housing-related responsibilities and money to come here and see the problem first hand and to explain why all the money supposedly available has not arrived and remain without guidelines and implementation.

The Florida Rural Economic Development Association is expecting to host a webinar and then a series of regional meetings with various entities on the topic of long-term workforce housing solutions in this and surrounding areas.

The county is being advised to develop detailed plans for 300 acres in the Endeavor property for workforce housing projects, and commissioners have carved out a piece for that purpose.

Waiving certain development fees had also been a suggestion to help encourage investor engagement in the homebuilding process, and on Tuesday the board voted to waive building fees for reconstruction and new construction of homes for the next six months, with a review after that time to see the impact that’s having on the revenues that help the department be more self-funding.