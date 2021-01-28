Jackson County housing crisis in focus

Jackson County Commissioners met in special session ahead of their regular 6 p.m. fourth-Tuesday meeting this week, calling in several speakers to help them tackle a multi-faceted ongoing problem: A shortage of affordable housing, the fallout of that, and the need for tools to combat it.
It looks to be the start of a full-scale assault on the problem: Commissioners say they want to hold quarterly meetings like it, in which they will continue calling on the many resources that helped them more fully lay out the problem on Tuesday.
Even before Hurricane Michael’s destruction in late 2018, too many people suffering hard times were living in sheds and other shelters that were substandard or otherwise defined as uninhabitable, officials acknowledged in the meeting and in previous discussions. The home-destroying storm and the COVID-19 pandemic made it worse as income streams were disrupted.
In many cases, perhaps because the dwellers knew their shelters wouldn’t meet code, they moved into those places under the radar and never hooked into water and sewer systems.
This make-do existence has incubated health and environmental concerns, potentially devalues neighboring properties, and runs afoul of county rules, many of them meant to avoid those kinds of problems.
Also, in part because the trend reveals the shortage of affordable workforce housing, it scars the county’s image in the eyes of business entities looking for places to set up shop.
The establishment of undocumented residences also potentially deprives the local government of some property tax dollars that help fund its operation.
The long-term use of RVs as dwellings in non-authorized areas is another aspect of the problem that the county is expected to address.
But underneath this heap of problems stand some desperate people who the county board members say they want to help rather than punish and force into absolute homelessness or relocation out of the county. Within that population are candidates or members of the workforce so critically needed as proof of an adequate labor force as the county tries to convince job-creating commercial, industrial and organizational entities to locate or expand here.
Working together, and separately within their fields of expertise, the shared goal of the parties pulled together Tuesday was to share the facts above and help address barriers between the guilty parties and better living conditions that commissioners are sure they'd choose if presented with a viable option.
Speaking Tuesday on the topic of substandard and/or shortage of housing were Chris Reito of the Apalachee Regional Planning Council; Richard Williams of Opportunity Florida and CareerSource Chipola; Kristie Terry of the Inland Florida Long Term Recovery Group; realtor Kathy Milton; Jeff Johnson of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Property Appraiser Rebecca Morris-Haid, Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock; Christy Andreasen of the Jackson County Tourist Development Council; and T.G. Harkrider of the Jackson County Health Department.
They’ll pursue housing grants, try to push for the start-up of a reportedly approved but as yet inaccessible state-funded housing program, for which no guidelines have yet been shared with entities that could start rolling it out. County officials were urged to invite state authorities with housing-related responsibilities and money to come here and see the problem first hand and to explain why all the money supposedly available has not arrived and remain without guidelines and implementation.
The Florida Rural Economic Development Association is expecting to host a webinar and then a series of regional meetings with various entities on the topic of long-term workforce housing solutions in this and surrounding areas.
The county is being advised to develop detailed plans for 300 acres in the Endeavor property for workforce housing projects, and commissioners have carved out a piece for that purpose.
Waiving certain development fees had also been a suggestion to help encourage investor engagement in the homebuilding process, and on Tuesday the board voted to waive building fees for reconstruction and new construction of homes for the next six months, with a review after that time to see the impact that’s having on the revenues that help the department be more self-funding.
Preparing some easy-to-follow information for individuals in the situation about how to properly develop some acceptable housing had also been suggested as a good way to start chipping away at the problem.
The board voted to assign a Community Development department employee to become a concierge for all parties doing business with the department, to help them understand all the processes they’ll need to follow in getting their projects through the system. Potential first-time homebuilders for example, may not be familiar with what needs to take place, and in what order, to get their construction through the hoops.
Commissioners also have under review at this time an affidavit/application that could help curtail the use of dwellings deemed as uninhabitable structures.
The board is asking that someone compile numbers that will give the scope of the substandard housing crisis here so that the need can be addressed on the scale that it exists.