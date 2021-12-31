Jackson County leader reviews 2021, looks to 2022

This is the first “look ahead” that I have had the opportunity to write that is not in the middle of hurricane recovery or COVID-19 response.
It is the first time in my tenure that it feels like a level playing field.
With that said, I have had a lot of fun recently as I look toward 2022 with specific goals that do not include reroofing, debris collection, or vaccination sites.
Before I share our goals for 2022, I would like to share a brief overview of what the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners accomplished in 2021.
BroadbandThe board approved a plan for the implementation of fiber throughout the county for broadband. This project will take approximately 48 months to build out.
Long-Term RecoveryRegarding long-term recovery, we have essentially closed out recovery efforts regarding buildings and parks.
EndeavorDebris removal completed;
Demolition under Job Growth Grant completed;
CDBG-DR applications submitted for gym, stormwater, and further demolition;
Museum grant applied for and ranked number three in the state;
NextStep Academy at Endeavor Park established for adults with autism:
-Hired Tammy Dasher, NextStep Program Director; and
-Construction commenced on the NextStep Academy at Endeavor Park;
Received grant funding from EDA for $2,600,000 for Project Blue Sky.
Expanded Fire RescueOpened new station in Malone;
Relocation of station from Campbellton to Graceville; and
Opened new station at Commercial Park.
Public RelationsOperation Egg Drop – the JCBOCC partnered with the Sheriff’s Office and the JCSB to drop thousands of eggs, by helicopter, over all the elementary schools in the county for Easter.
An Employee Appreciation Day was held at Jackson Blue Springs in July.
Launched Keep JCO Beautiful – a campaign to refocus our community on taking pride in the way our county looks.
We partnered with the Jackson County Health Department to facilitate giving out over 1500 vaccines to our senior citizens in January 2021.
It has been a busy year and this list is not comprehensive.
Looking to 2022I intentionally concluded our accomplishments section with public relations because that is what I want to focus on heading into 2022. We have a job to do at the local government level that involves many things: Infrastructure, permitting, proper utilization of taxpayer dollars, economic development, supporting workforce housing opportunities, public safety, and much more.
However, I recently had a doctor tell me that you can have the best doctor in the world, medically speaking, with a terrible bedside manner, and you will conclude that they are a bad doctor. Conversely, you can have a mediocre doctor, medically speaking, with a wonderful bedside manner, and you will conclude that they are a wonderful doctor. This idea resonated with me. I think that it is generally true of any profession or organization.
At the county, we want to be good at what we do and have a wonderful “bedside manner.” We want to be good at our professions. We want to be excellent paramedics, talented motor grader operators, professional correctional officers, skilled maintenance personnel, but our goal in 2022 is to also demonstrate that we support Jackson County citizens. We want to do more than is expected of us and we want to do it with excellence.
As we look ahead to 2022, our focus is going to be improved public relations to demonstrate that we are for our community.
Be on the lookout for an increased presence in the community by the JCBOCC.
We are going to expand our Keep JCO Beautiful campaign.
We have plans to initiate a Citizen’s Academy where citizens can learn the inner workings of various county departments.
Additionally, we are going to have a presence in the school system later this year where we can help educate on workforce options that the county can offer.
This a sampling of ways that we want to increase our community presence.
If you have ideas on how we can demonstrate that we are for the county, I invite you to email me at danielsw@jacksoncountyfl.gov. I want to hear from you.
I also invite you to follow us on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/jacksoncountybocc/. Also, check out our website www.jacksoncountyfl.gov.
Get involved in what we have going on at the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners.