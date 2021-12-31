Jackson County leader reviews 2021, looks to 2022

Looking to 2022I intentionally concluded our accomplishments section with public relations because that is what I want to focus on heading into 2022. We have a job to do at the local government level that involves many things: Infrastructure, permitting, proper utilization of taxpayer dollars, economic development, supporting workforce housing opportunities, public safety, and much more.

However, I recently had a doctor tell me that you can have the best doctor in the world, medically speaking, with a terrible bedside manner, and you will conclude that they are a bad doctor. Conversely, you can have a mediocre doctor, medically speaking, with a wonderful bedside manner, and you will conclude that they are a wonderful doctor. This idea resonated with me. I think that it is generally true of any profession or organization.

At the county, we want to be good at what we do and have a wonderful “bedside manner.” We want to be good at our professions. We want to be excellent paramedics, talented motor grader operators, professional correctional officers, skilled maintenance personnel, but our goal in 2022 is to also demonstrate that we support Jackson County citizens. We want to do more than is expected of us and we want to do it with excellence.