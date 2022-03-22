Jackson County Tax Collector Murdock: Bill reminders in the mail

Jackson County Tax Collector Mary Carol Murdock announces that the 2021 tax bill reminder notices were postmarked last week and she wants to remind property owners that the tax season is drawing to a close.

Murdock says the best and most convenient method of paying taxes before the deadline is to postmark payments in March or pay online at www.jacksoncountytaxcollector.com, where you may pay with an e-check for a $2 fee or with your credit card for a 2.5% convenience fee.

After April 1, taxes will be delinquent and a 3% penalty will be imposed. Personal checks will be accepted through April 30.

On May 1, advertising fees will be added and on June 1, the annual online tax certificate sale will be finalized.

For information pertaining to deadlines for bidding at the sale, visit the tax collector’s website in May.

The reminder notices were generated prior to the printing process, so if you have received a reminder notice and have paid your taxes, you may go to the website to confirm that your payment has been received or contact the offices in Graceville on Tuesday and Wednesdays, in Sneads on Thursdays and Fridays, or at the Jackson County Courthouse office in Marianna, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.