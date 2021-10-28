Jackson County to meet Monday on redistricting

Jackson County Commissioners will meet in special session on Monday at 1:30 p.m. in an attempt to finalize new district lines they approved in special session Tuesday.

The board, in a 3-2 vote on Tuesday, approved the redistricting map proposed by Commissioner Clint Pate, but is expected to modify it slightly to, as much as possible, set the lines along easily recognizable borders, such as roads, rather than along section lines.

With some disagreement between that board and the Jackson County School Board as to how the districts should be aligned, it is now in doubt as to whether the two board’s district lines will mirror each other as they do now.

The school board had presented a proposed map as well, asked that the county wait on its vote to give more time for all to review in hopes that a compromise might be reached, but the county’s majority vote to move forward prevailed.

By Monday, county staff will try to “true-up” Pate’s lines for the county board’s review, discussion and possible modification or acceptance.