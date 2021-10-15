Joint meeting on redistricting set for Tuesday

It was not clear why some of the staff numbers and the ACLU/NAACP numbers differed, but both appear to exclude the prison populations that exist in some districts.

The redistricting task is multi-faceted.

Pate said he is looking to put all of Graceville in one district when the lines are redrawn; currently, it’s the only municipality that is split between two districts. Making that change, he said, would help the county be more complaint with general districting guidelines, which discourage the splitting of single communities into separate districts.

But he also said he’s not sure the board can achieve that while also achieving the goal of re-drawing the lines to ensure a Black-majority district as the consent order requires. And the county, in drawing such a district, must also take care not to “pack” so many Black voters into one single district that their influence in county/school board matters across the larger landscape is artificially diluted.

Pate said he wasn’t surprised to learn that the overall population numbers were out of balance. He keeps a close eye on voting trends over the long term and had noticed significant declines in the number of people voting in two districts. He said he felt that was an indicator of shifts in population trends.