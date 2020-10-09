Judge denies motion to extend Florida's voter registration

Walker wrote that Lee's "cure" had at least one major flaw: She did not notify the public until after noon on the date of her new deadline.

"This left less than seven hours for potential voters to somehow become aware of the news and ensure that they properly submitted their voter registration applications, all while also participating in their normal workday, school, family, and caregiving responsibilities," Walker wrote.

The final day of the registration period has historically been one of the busiest, as thousands of people register, requesting replacement voter cards or updating addresses and other voter information to be sure their ballots will be counted.

Lee, who oversees the voting system, said her office had put in additional servers to accommodate the heightened interest, but misconfigurations in the system prevented it from handling the surge.

Florida's chief information officer, James Grant told The Associated Press that "the servers were configured in a way that reduced its capacity to a fraction of a fraction of what it was capable of," and that while denying people opportunities to vote was not their intention, he acknowledged that the system failed on a critical day.